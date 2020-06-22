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MUST WATCH!!! - DAVID ICKE | True Geordie Podcast #118
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70 views • June 22, 2020
David Icke is a conspiracy researcher known across the world for his work on the 9/11 world trade centre attacks and the reptilian illuminati who he says rule the world from behind the scenes. David was a figure of ridicule earlier in his life but with his talks and books proving more and more popular by the day many feel he’s been vindicated on a lot of his theories.
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