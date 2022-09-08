Drink Along 47 Boulevard Brewing Love Child Sour Ale 4.0/5

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This is definitely not for the faint of heart nor a newbie if you want to introduce them to Zythophile culture.Multiple caskings blended into a very complex and interesting brew this is more suited to the connoisseur aka snobbo-suerian palate.
Dry, sour/ tart and interesting this is not a big 10 drinkers brew.
Between the fruit adjuncts and the wine barrel aging this is an excellent palate teaser.
Running 8.5 for the ABV, 8 for the IBUs and the SRM is listed as a 30.
from the webpage:
"Love Child No. 9 features a blend of:
Belgian-style Golden Ale ’17 aged in previously used wine barrels – 40%
Belgian-style Golden Ale ’16 aged in previously used wine barrels – 5%
Flanders-style Red Ale ’16 aged in previously used wine barrels – 25%
Flanders-style Red Ale ’17 aged in previously used wine barrels – 15%
Belgian-style Golden Ale aged in wine barrels with apricots – 5%
Blend of sour ales aged in barrels with tart cherries – 10% "
A nice exercise in palate stretching but again for the serious zythophile not a tourist.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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