Drink Along 47 Boulevard Brewing Love Child Sour Ale 4.0/5

This is definitely not for the faint of heart nor a newbie if you want to introduce them to Zythophile culture.Multiple caskings blended into a very complex and interesting brew this is more suited to the connoisseur aka snobbo-suerian palate.

Dry, sour/ tart and interesting this is not a big 10 drinkers brew.

Between the fruit adjuncts and the wine barrel aging this is an excellent palate teaser.

Running 8.5 for the ABV, 8 for the IBUs and the SRM is listed as a 30.

from the webpage:

"Love Child No. 9 features a blend of:





Belgian-style Golden Ale ’17 aged in previously used wine barrels – 40%

Belgian-style Golden Ale ’16 aged in previously used wine barrels – 5%

Flanders-style Red Ale ’16 aged in previously used wine barrels – 25%

Flanders-style Red Ale ’17 aged in previously used wine barrels – 15%

Belgian-style Golden Ale aged in wine barrels with apricots – 5%

Blend of sour ales aged in barrels with tart cherries – 10% "

A nice exercise in palate stretching but again for the serious zythophile not a tourist.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.

Big 3 folks !

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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