Left Ignores The Border

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[Bidan] Aiding Child Trafficking
* Cartels make billions from human smuggling.
* A lot of people getting rich off border crisis.
* Where’s [Quemala]? She won’t visit the border.
* Dems don’t want to talk about the border.
* Human smuggling is also a voter registration drive on the side.
* 30K illegals in CO get voter registration notices.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 October 2017