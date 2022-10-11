Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Left Ignores The Border
51 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

[Bidan] Aiding Child Trafficking

* Cartels make billions from human smuggling.

* A lot of people getting rich off border crisis.

* Where’s [Quemala]? She won’t visit the border.

* Dems don’t want to talk about the border.

* Human smuggling is also a voter registration drive on the side.

* 30K illegals in CO get voter registration notices.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 October 2017

Keywords
human traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderchild traffickingkamala harrissanctuary citysex traffickingkidnappingbroken borderillegal aliendrug cartelopen bordersmugglingborder battleborder invasiongreat replacementborder crossingjaco booyensborder surgeborder breakdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket