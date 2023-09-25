Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Immigration is a national issue': The dire roles Congress, White House play in addressing migrants
channel image
NewsClips
3731 Subscribers
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, joins American Voices guest host Julián Castro to discuss the root causes of immigration to the U.S.-Mexico border, what Congress can do to better serve migrants and the American cities they end up in, and the economic opportunities amid the current influx.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsimmigrationusmexicoborderborder crisismigrants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket