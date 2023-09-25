'Immigration is a national issue': The dire roles Congress, White House play in addressing migrants

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, joins American Voices guest host Julián Castro to discuss the root causes of immigration to the U.S.-Mexico border, what Congress can do to better serve migrants and the American cities they end up in, and the economic opportunities amid the current influx.







