Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Todd Coconato Radio Show I We Shall Not Lack
16 views
channel image
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published Yesterday |

Todd Coconato Radio Show I We Shall Not Lack

To go to our website please visit: www.PastorTodd.org
To help us support this ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give

He said, the Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want that. Psalm 23:1. Now, the word want in this case is referring, do you have a need or to lack? And the psalm is confident. Assurance is that when the Lord, as his shepherd says something, he's going to do it. If he tells you you're not going to lack, you're not going to lack.

Keywords
godjesusremnanttodd coconato radio showwe shall not lackpsalm 23-1

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket