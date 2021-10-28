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Dr. Ayelet Ramon, Head of ER -- Tel Aviv, Israel -- Will Gov't Report or Investigate the Cause?
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30 views • October 28, 2021
Video Source --> https://twitter.com/avi_bd/status/1449270332779548673
Dr. Ayelet Ramon, Head of the Emergency Room Unit at Dana-Dwek Children's Hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2021.
Dr. Ramon is concerned that Israeli health officials will not record or investigate if the COVID-19 inoculation caused the fatal cardiac arrhythmia.
Notice the influence Israeli data has on U.S. decisions. What if it is false or underreported? https://uncoverdc.com/2021/10/25/israeli-physicians-scientists-warn-fda-vaccine-data-is-flawed/
Dr. Ayelet Ramon, Head of the Emergency Room Unit at Dana-Dwek Children's Hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, October 14, 2021.
Dr. Ramon is concerned that Israeli health officials will not record or investigate if the COVID-19 inoculation caused the fatal cardiac arrhythmia.
Notice the influence Israeli data has on U.S. decisions. What if it is false or underreported? https://uncoverdc.com/2021/10/25/israeli-physicians-scientists-warn-fda-vaccine-data-is-flawed/
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