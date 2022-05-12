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Biden Blames MAGA Crowd for Food Shortages as Globalist Great Reset Collapses Economy
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61 views • May 12, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the Great Reset collapse at the hands of the globalist puppet Joe Biden who is currently attempting to blame the food shortage crisis and engineered inflation on the 'MAGA crowd.'
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-illegal-immigrants-receiving-pallets-of-baby-formula-while-citizens-suffer-from-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/msm-warns-against-homemade-baby-formula-as-manufacturer-says-at-least-two-months-delay/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/when-i-was-hungry-you-fed-me-pelosi-quotes-bible-to-justify-40b-military-aid-package-to-ukraine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/un-issues-drought-disaster-warning/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-illegal-immigrants-receiving-pallets-of-baby-formula-while-citizens-suffer-from-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/msm-warns-against-homemade-baby-formula-as-manufacturer-says-at-least-two-months-delay/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/when-i-was-hungry-you-fed-me-pelosi-quotes-bible-to-justify-40b-military-aid-package-to-ukraine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/un-issues-drought-disaster-warning/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
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