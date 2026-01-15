‘US & Zionist regime’ form coordination center for separatists - Iran's minister of defense

🚨 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 ‘US and Zionist regime’ form coordination center for separatists - Iran's minister of defense

'We have accurate intelligence that the United States, the Zionist regime, and some of their allied countries have recently formed a coordination center for separatists and terrorists to outline a future roadmap”, Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

💬 “They planned for each separated region (Balochistan, Kurdistan, etc.) to write its own constitution and they have directed arms smuggling, financial, and logistical support to realize these Balkanization projects”, he added.

Adding:

Iranian counterintelligence launches nationwide hunt for Mossad-linked agents

In the wake of the US and Israel-backed riots, Iranian security forces have initiated a comprehensive nationwide crackdown.

The operation targets terrorist cells and provocateurs implicated in recent riots and the killings of security personnel.

Key developments:

🌏 Nationwide operations: security campaigns are active from Tehran to Shahsavar, with patrols pursuing armed militants and intercepting smuggled weapons caches.

🌏Zero-tolerance pledge: Police Chief Ahmadreza Radan vowed a relentless pursuit, stating security forces will go "door to door, street to street" to apprehend every individual responsible for the violence and chaos.

🌏 Public mobilization: The Ministry of Intelligence has called on citizens to report suspicious activity—including armed individuals or movements—by submitting evidence directly to official channels. The IRGC reported receiving over 400,000 public tips during the unrest, significantly aiding arrests.

🌏 Communication crackdown: authorities have seized dozens of illegal Starlink devices, allegedly used by protesters to communicate with foreign intelligence handlers.

🌏 Cyber counterintelligence: hackers from the Iran-linked "Handala" group exposed over 600 individuals with alleged financial ties to Mossad, providing critical intelligence for identification and arrest operations.

During the 12 Day War, we urged Iran to learn from the example of Stalin’s fearsome SMERSH when it came to smashing foreign collaborators. What we’re seeing so far shows that Iran has come a long way since last June.