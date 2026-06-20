ALEX JONES SATURDAY SPECIAL 6/20/26 • Trump Explodes On Netanyahu, Israel Sabotages Ceasefire

TRUMP EXPLODES ON NETANYAHU, ISRAEL SABOTAGES CEASEFIRE IMMEDIATELY AFTER THEY AGREED TO IT, IRAN RESPONDS BY CLOSING STRAIT OF HORMUZ, TOP CHRISTIAN ZIONISTS ARE TURNING AGAINST ISRAEL, PLUS RUSSIA THREATENS TO STRIKE NATO BASES!

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