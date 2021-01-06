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Your money is at risk. Digital dollar, digital wallet are coming. They'll remove cash out of circulation.
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209 views • January 06, 2021
US Printed More Money in One Month Than in Two Centuries Jul 31, 2020
https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-printed-more-money-in-one-month-than-in-two-centuries
This is of course a deliberate financial controlled demolition to end the dollar and introduce the planned digital currency.
https://twitter.com/Anontruther911/status/1343252222851887104?s=20
The video was extracted from the original by Casey Research.(Reedited by me) https://secure.caseyresearch.com/?cid=MKT472896&;eid=MKT475506&channel=%7Bexternalchannel%7D&assetId=AST142584&page=1
Bill 'Take Responsibility for Workers & Families Act' was introduced in 3/23/2020. It creates "digital dollar".
https://forbes.com/sites/jasonbrett/2020/03/23/new-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-introduces-digital-dollar-and-digital-dollar-wallets/?sh=6f930e014bea
3 days later, Micros0ft's patent WO/2o2o/060606 crypt0currency connected to the movements of a person's body was filed
The end of cash, creation of the digital dollar, digital wallet is being rapidly prepared (part of the GreatRe$et), while ppl are distracted by the virus, mask, pandemic
https://congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6379 H.R.6379 - Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act
In 5/2020, Vi$a filed a patent for digital currency that will digitize, even physically remove cash out of circulation
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/72/2f/2d/77d2cc8f3da887/US20200151682A1.pdf
BetterThanCashAll!ance's main partners=U.N, G@tes, ClintonGl0balInitiative, Vi$a, Ma$terCard
https://betterthancash.org/members/resour
Disclaimer: I'm neither interested in Casey Research's advertisement or trying to help them sell their products
https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-printed-more-money-in-one-month-than-in-two-centuries
This is of course a deliberate financial controlled demolition to end the dollar and introduce the planned digital currency.
https://twitter.com/Anontruther911/status/1343252222851887104?s=20
The video was extracted from the original by Casey Research.(Reedited by me) https://secure.caseyresearch.com/?cid=MKT472896&;eid=MKT475506&channel=%7Bexternalchannel%7D&assetId=AST142584&page=1
Bill 'Take Responsibility for Workers & Families Act' was introduced in 3/23/2020. It creates "digital dollar".
https://forbes.com/sites/jasonbrett/2020/03/23/new-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-introduces-digital-dollar-and-digital-dollar-wallets/?sh=6f930e014bea
3 days later, Micros0ft's patent WO/2o2o/060606 crypt0currency connected to the movements of a person's body was filed
The end of cash, creation of the digital dollar, digital wallet is being rapidly prepared (part of the GreatRe$et), while ppl are distracted by the virus, mask, pandemic
https://congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6379 H.R.6379 - Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act
In 5/2020, Vi$a filed a patent for digital currency that will digitize, even physically remove cash out of circulation
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/72/2f/2d/77d2cc8f3da887/US20200151682A1.pdf
BetterThanCashAll!ance's main partners=U.N, G@tes, ClintonGl0balInitiative, Vi$a, Ma$terCard
https://betterthancash.org/members/resour
Disclaimer: I'm neither interested in Casey Research's advertisement or trying to help them sell their products
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