Sep 27, 2023





She used weak eyes, chasing after everyone one by one begging for food and help

Credit to: Sadies Dog Rescue

Follow and support them at: IG/Sadies Dog Rescue

The dog's pitiful eyes begging for help touched everyone. This is a landfill and the dog seems to have lived here for a long time! When she came out, oh my god, she was dragging his body! Is she paralyzed? What happened to her and how long has it been! Can you imagine how hard she tried to survive? With paralyzed legs, moving and finding food is very difficult! So he chose garbage trucks. It's the easiest place to find food! But they are also the dirtiest!

