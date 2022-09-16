The new apple iPhone 14 advert features: pizza, cheese, young children and pedophiles.

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shit just got worse…The new apple iPhone 14 advert features: pizza 🍕 cheese 🧀 , young children..& paedophiles… 🤮
Check out the young child’s picture on the screen saver & the pizza party today at 2:00pm🍕reminder… 😩
a message from pops up from Annnetta saying “don’t forget the cheese 🧀 “ If this ain’t referring to Pizza gate, then I don’t know what is…
On the wall behind we can see the word… BOWERY B, I think it’s a reference to the Bowery Boys & The Haunting Children of 295 Park Avenue South…