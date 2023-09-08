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Today’s Guests: E.W. Jackson and Bill Holter
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192 views • September 08, 2023
We have two very interesting interviews for you today. The first guest is a presidential candidate who is being ignored by the news media but deserves to be heard. The second guest is a long-time commentator on financial news.


First, however, I must remind you that TruNews will change our times on Monday, September 11. We will stream live from 12 to 2 p.m. Eastern on TruNews, Faith & Values, Rumble, Gettr, and other platforms. We will also broadcast live from 12 to 2 p.m. on WWCR international shortwave radio frequency 12:160. The show archives of each program will be available on TruNews.com until September 30.


My first guest is Bishop EW Jackson. Bishop Jackson is a candidate for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. Following Bishop Jackson, financial commentator Bill Holter will join us.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/8/23



You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

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economytrunewsinterviewsrick wilesdoc burkhartbill holter2024 electionew jacksonrepublican presidential nominationshorwave radiofinancial commentator
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy