Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trying to Enjoy the Local Swimming Hole - Determined; Not to Become 'Cannon Fodder' for US Interests - Not to Fight for its "Freedom & Democracy" in Dnepropetrovsk region
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
313 views
Published 14 hours ago

Guys determined not to become cannon fodder for US interests and not to fight for “freedom and democracy” in Dnepropetrovsk region

Ukraine looking for fresh conscripts.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket