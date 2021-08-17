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Awake Sleepy Souls Awake - A Song by -The Mystic Philosopher
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30 views • August 17, 2021
This is a message in song and a clarion call from I The Mystic Philosopher to all the Natural Native Humans and Peoples of our Mother Earth – This might be your last time to Wake the Hell up; For our Humanity is in danger of extinction; This might be our last chance to Stand up; This might be our last chance to speak up; This might be our last and only chance to speak the words of Truth to the Forces of Evil, the Tyrannical and Occupying Power that is… Its Now or Never – or Sleep on and take your rest my people and Forever Hold Your Peace.
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