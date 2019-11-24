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How to Telepathically Communicate - Tuning Into Plants
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12 views • November 24, 2019
I describe the steps I use to telepathically communicate with plants. Telecommunication is fascinating, yet foreign. It can feel confusing at first, yet it is a very simple method that we can all learn. Once learned we can communicate with plants, animals, and even other humans. I've started off with plants since they are a simpler life form.
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