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SPARSWARS
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21 views • June 06, 2020
Special thanks to the last true Jedi, Zachary K Hubbard...who has decoded Empire Gematria. To learn how to speak Empire, please subscribe to his blog and his channel, show him some love, appreciation...and learn how to see through the daily barrage of Empire bullshit.
https://gematriaeffect.news
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-Af2Dw5kFWvcfD_cLWwHw/videos
https://gematriaeffect.news
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ-Af2Dw5kFWvcfD_cLWwHw/videos
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