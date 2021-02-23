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IS THE TEXAS POWER GRID CRISES FORESHADOWING A GLOBAL POWER GRID BREAKDOWN?? CURTIS STONE EXPLAINS!!
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201 views • February 23, 2021
February 22nd, 2021.
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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A winter storm coupled with power outages has put the people of Texas in a crises with many of them now realizing their governments have completely failed them. They ignored extreme weather warnings and were unprepared for what they knew was coming which should serve as a stark warning and eye opener that you can’t rely on the government for ANYTHING and in this current climate being self sustainable is no longer an option, its an absolute must! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with The Urban Farmer Curtis Stone about what’s going on in Texas, how it can happen to us as well and most importantly what you and your family NEED to do NOW in order to protect yourself because it’s not a matter of “if”, its a matter of “when”!

To learn more form Chris visit:
fromthefield.tv

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