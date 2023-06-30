Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS IN YOUR “MEDICATION” STAY ALERT!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4159 Subscribers
298 views
Published a day ago

They are going to utilize every delivery system imaginable to get this in YOU. Be informed. Stay PURE.


Original video: Understanding the lies


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblepropagandagenocidenwo1984agenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannynano techbio warfarecovid hoaxgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket