My sunset pictures from December to December, 2022-2023

This is a slide show of the sunset pictures I took from December 2022 to December 2023.

During the warmer months there were a lot of red sunsets due to the Canadian wildfires.





https://www.vrbo.com/338940





https://logcabinhomestead.com/





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...





Music by Bensound.com/royalty-free-music

License code: ZIMFAM0EUQDEOOQB