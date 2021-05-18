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Virtuous Transformation - The Complete Audio Book
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254 views • May 18, 2021

Virtuous Transformation -

The Complete Audio Book Study By: Christina R. Bishara The Lord placed it on my heart to strengthen and encourage women for their walk in Him and to be a bride made ready for Christ. This is one topic He has been teaching me on and I pray that it will be a blessing to you!

For questions or copies:

https://BARAinternational.org/   

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Our Lord Jesus said, “Freely ye have received, freely give.”
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Matthew 22:21 (KJV), “They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”

2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJV),”For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”


This recording and the photography used are subject to copyright. 
© Copyright 2019-2022 Christina R. Bishara All Rights Reserved.
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spiritualchristjesuslifeprayerwomenvirtuous transformation
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