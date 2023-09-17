FREAKY ALERT: GMO TOMATO SWIMS AND MOVES AS IF ALIVE IN THIS MANS SALAD 🥗😳

They are determined to get that crap in us one way or another. Pour some Tabasco sauce on the little bastard and kill it. He should know better than to eat salad. That is not foll anyway, that is what food eats.Source: STRAWMAN

Mo vids fo y'all right cheer:

Couple on an 'Easy Jet' flight get caught joining the 'mile high' club.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Locx22FHVpQ1/





Sanctuary Cities Transformed into a Living Hell - It's What They Asked For. 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tl7s0wYCK3eA/

Is this is just someone with a vivid imagination? Or is this truth right in our faces?

This is how you take down the offensive spy cameras.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AzVmwWzfCAaC/

The Android Robotics Conference in China served up some scary stuff in 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvjelwZDeqgk/





This is strange. A glitch in the matrix? Something is not right with this

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpGvM2CHungN/

Doctors only get 4 hours of 'training' in vaccines in Med school and the lie of the Tetanus shot

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MUVDC3chl65M/

Jim Breuer on the so called 'Maui Wildfires' BAM!💥🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sUcYkup1EbFG/

A bible from 1813 has some interesting information about our timeline

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO86ez0Zcyf3/

NASA forgets one of their studio techs is in the background during a live broadcast from the ISS🚀😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cz9EZ3raXDxp/

Mannequins being used to portray people dying of Covid in hospitals again - More fear porn

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KONIn5sxAdW9/

BIDEN’S FAMILY ADMITS HE DIED AND WAS REPLACED BY AN ACTOR IN 2019

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2hdFaUavBceK/

The masks used by government and Hollywood are quite advanced and detailed...See?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aBlhnuwhMU6/

Human Cloning - Real? Fake? I will let you decide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s5rJYYaAzvEG/

Biden to a young child "Your one sexy kid, don't tell mommy I said that"...but mom was recording

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSW9QzS5J8hj/

15 of the most secret bases on earth that governments don't want you to know about

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2WbPmt3st8aI/





Graphic: This is what people and cars look like after they are hit with a direct energy weapon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bE5L3J79OM11/

A Journey To The Firmament - In Honor Of Our Father

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZuUBejV6J9ah/

Road Rage and rage and rage and rage 🚗💥💥💥 Bumper cars

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vX0mXi07xzei/

Hard Hitting and Graphic - Democratic countries don't do what? This is news to me...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yj6JYN2EjBBe/

Are any of the people on TV real? Robots? Hybrids? Clones? CGI? The Matrix? The Beast System Exposed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zEdJdyUWU3Mz/

Man tells cops they are dismissed. He knows his rights and how to defend them.🚔👮

https://www.bitchute.com/video/udkVgagNI343/





