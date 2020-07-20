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Big Spenders to the Right and the Left: Mind-Numbing Deficit Numbers Keep Growing
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8 views • July 20, 2020
The federal reserve is the engine that drives the most powerful government in history. And big spenders on both sides in D.C. are more than happy to push for more, and more...and more.
Path to Liberty: July 20, 2020
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Path to Liberty: July 20, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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