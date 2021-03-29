Time factor/speed/level/cofactor/constituency/constitution/awareness

Episode #14

This is REVOLUTIONARY!

Be the first to understand a better way of looking at our world.

This is a follow-up of one of the 1st videos I recorded a few years back: ‘Have a plan.’

Planning depicts an understanding that TIME is the greater factor in the level of your evolving future. Lack of planning, living for and in the moment and indebting oneself is a road map for degeneration, “Kicking the can down the road,” and eventual collapse.

Our individual awareness/consideration of the Time element in our lives is what separates us from the failures. Rather: who must rely on false/fake/fabricated/overblown/overinflated pride?

Common thieves, central bankers, con-artists, the corrupt, and most politicians and media personalities all have low Time levels/standards/factors/constitutions.

While the biggest secret is: Is there an afterlife? ..Only Time will tell… leaves us each “On the fence” as to how to live our lives with or without morality! : Evolution or devolution?

What is dimensionality?

Payback and indebtedness is a larger part of existence than most are willing to face!