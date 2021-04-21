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LORD RAYEL: GOLD - HUMAN SACRIFICE - SLAVERY
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71 views • April 21, 2021
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Haggai 2: 8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.
Revelation 3: 18 I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich; and white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so you can see.
Haggai 2: 8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.
Revelation 3: 18 I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich; and white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so you can see.
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