💥Joint Raid by Russian & Syrian aviation to Destroy Terrorist Hideouts that left the Al-Tanf base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joint raid by Russian and Syrian aviation to destroy terrorist hideouts that left the Al-Tanf base.
💥⚫️ Syrian and Russian joint air forces carried out airstrikes targeting positions and hideouts of ISIS terrorist groups in the Syrian desert, specifically in the areas of Palmyra, al-Sukhna, al-Kom, and al-Taybeh, located in eastern Homs province.
The strikes were launched after their movements were detected by reconnaissance aircraft.