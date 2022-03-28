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Indigenous Peoples & Israel Gathering: Passover Preparation 2022
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21 views • March 28, 2022
In Shemot/Exodus 12:14-20 we are commanded to observe Passover and the Feast of Unleavened Bread forever throughout our generations. In this message we look at the Torah instructions regarding preparation for Passover.
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