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Barking About Politics: Masking The Manipulation
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10 views • May 08, 2021
We were all manipulated to think everyone was going to die in order for Democrats to win an election.
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Gab: https://gab.com/ThePoliticalDoggo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/ThePoliticalDoggo
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ThePoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/ThePoliticalDoggo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
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