THE OMICRON DECEPTION

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Thanksgiving weekend was rocked by reports of a new Covid mutation, quickly named "Omicron Variant," which resulted in lockdown-happy "public health officials" across the globe pushing the panic button. Actual doctors reporting from "ground zero" in South Africa, however, report that the infections thus far from the new mutation are much more mild than the "Delta Variant." Also today: Fauci jumps the shark, claiming that "I represent science!