Does the Grand Solar Minimum Timeline Match Biblical Prophecy? (FULL)

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube and Demetrius Leach (tjab-bds.org) discuss crossing of Agenda 2030 with religious prophesy pointing to energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2024.
•Crustal changes have begun on Earth look for more volcanoes, mud volcanoes and landslides
•Blue comet 2022 winter solstice
•Second magnetic field forming in outer solar system from 2021-2024
•Grand Solar Minimum affecting human behavior
•Clues about prophecy timelines 2021-2028
•Food shortages as we progress into 2024-2025
•Jubilee debt forgiveness periods of 50 years X 40 cycles brings us to 2031
•30 Jubilees / 40 jubilees for total of 70 Jubilees over 3500 years
•Crossing of Agendas 2031 the Prophesies Across 3500 years
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