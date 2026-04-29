Economic Implications of Global Conflicts, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor

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Global tensions are creating ripple effects that go far beyond headlines, influencing supply chains, energy availability, and financial stability worldwide. While everyday life may still feel normal, deeper economic shifts could already be building beneath the surface. These changes have the potential to impact industries, markets, and future growth in ways many don’t expect. Staying informed is more important than ever. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper look at what could be ahead.
#GlobalEconomy #MarketTrends #Geopolitics #EconomicImpact #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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