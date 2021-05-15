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Kla.TV | L'eugénisme au nom de la protection de la santé
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21 views • May 15, 2021
Whitney Webb, écrivain, chercheuse et journaliste professionnelle depuis 2016, et le journaliste d'investigation Jeremy Loffredo, dans leurs recherches méticuleuses sur les campagnes de vaccination actuelles contre le Covid 19, spécifiquement autour du vaccin AstraZeneca/Oxford, sont tombés sur des liens et des arrière-plans qui font tout simplement dresser les cheveux sur la tête. Dans leur rapport du 12 mars 2021, ils concluent : l'eugénisme est de retour.
Source vidéo :
https://www.kla.tv/18685&;autoplay=true
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Source vidéo :
https://www.kla.tv/18685&;autoplay=true
=========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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