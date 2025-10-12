RT News - October 12 2025 2PM GMT

October 12, 2025

rt.com





Military clashes erupt along the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Both nations accuse each other of violations. The clock is ticking. Hundreds of hostages and prisoners are due to be exchanged on Monday, as Hamas and Israel take a tentative first step towards peace. This week marked two years since the October 7 atrocities which ignited the Gaza conflict. RT looks at the devastating toll the war has taken.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515