Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOVERNMENT MUST THINK AUSTRALIANS ARE 'UNIQUELY STUPID' TO NEED MISINFORMATION BILL
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
105 Subscribers
46 views
Published Wednesday

Sky News host Rita Panahi says Communications Minister Michelle Rowland must think Australians are “uniquely stupid” to need protection from misinformation through a bill. “Labor’s bill is not only anti free speech, but it’s sinister and the sort of backwards policy you’d expect in despot nations,” Ms Panahi said. “The last three years have taught us that sometimes the biggest producers of disinformation are government agencies.”

Keywords
misinformationanthony albaneselabor government

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket