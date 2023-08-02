GOVERNMENT MUST THINK AUSTRALIANS ARE 'UNIQUELY STUPID' TO NEED MISINFORMATION BILL

Sky News host Rita Panahi says Communications Minister Michelle Rowland must think Australians are “uniquely stupid” to need protection from misinformation through a bill.
“Labor’s bill is not only anti free speech, but it’s sinister and the sort of backwards policy you’d expect in despot nations,” Ms Panahi said.
“The last three years have taught us that sometimes the biggest producers of disinformation are government agencies.”
