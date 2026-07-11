Things That Will Never Happen

You can believe what The Government tells You;





Psalms 118:9 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes. (The Government)





2. God will support LGBT, AKA Homosexual marriages, Changing Adult or Children’s genders, after all society changes over time;





2 Peter 2:6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an example unto those that after should live ungodly;





3. God will stop loving You, God will give up on You and let You out of the palm of His hand.





John 10:29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.





4. The United States or the world for that matter will will get better, wars will end, peace and safety;



