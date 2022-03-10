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HIDDEN HISTORY: WORLD CONTROLLERS, KNIGHTS TEMPLARS, CITY OF LONDON, UNKNOWN AMERICAN HISTORY (1OF2)
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199 views • March 10, 2022
Part 2 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/10Plhwdzc53k/
Historian and researcher, Bobby Graves, joins Sarah Westall to share his lifetime of study of world history in his uniquely entertaining style. This is episode one of a series that will be airing ongoing as we uncover the hidden history of the United States and the World.
Source: Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Historian and researcher, Bobby Graves, joins Sarah Westall to share his lifetime of study of world history in his uniquely entertaining style. This is episode one of a series that will be airing ongoing as we uncover the hidden history of the United States and the World.
Source: Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
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