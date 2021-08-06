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Incising the Icon Board
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462 views • August 06, 2021
After sizing,gessoing and transferring the image that your back yard, it is time to incise, or etch, the lines. This step will help guide the brush strokes when it is time to paint. Remember to make the sign of the cross and be in a prayerful state of mind.
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