World Doctors Alliance Standing Up Against World Dictators, Say Covid Is A Seasonal Cold, Not A Pandemic, But Purely A Political Tool. Ann Vandersteel

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This Is Powerful. Share with Everyone You Know. Stop wearing you mask and be counted. Push back, Fight back, and help everyone around you know the truth. Help them get angry enough to speak out and bring back reality, before there is no reality!!