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Truth Doctor in Our Military Grounds Pilots Due to Serious Risks Over the Jabs.
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260 views • October 06, 2021
Front - Line Doctors founder Simone Gold MD explains the lawsuit grounding Airman (and civilian pilots) from flying due to proven risk to health and life caused by getting the jab.
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