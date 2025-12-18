Belarusian President Lukashenko offered blunt assessments of his global counterparts - interview clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an interview with Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered blunt assessments of his global counterparts:
– On Zelensky: “He seemed like a sane man at the time… but inexperienced. That’s natural.”
– On Putin: “A decent man. A great man in politics… a wolfhound. He has governed a vast country for a long time. You have to admire his will and skill to lead—not just domestically, but internationally.”