In an interview with Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered blunt assessments of his global counterparts:

– On Zelensky: “He seemed like a sane man at the time… but inexperienced. That’s natural.”

– On Putin: “A decent man. A great man in politics… a wolfhound. He has governed a vast country for a long time. You have to admire his will and skill to lead—not just domestically, but internationally.”