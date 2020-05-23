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The Day The Earth Stood Still – Save The Planet
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72 views • May 23, 2020
Are we reaching a tipping point? How long can we keep destroying the planet before we invoke God's wrath? This is a Christian film review of the 2008 movie The Day the Earth Stood Still. Warning! This video contains many uncomfortable truths about the need for people in the Western World to change their indulgent lifestyles to fight greed for the sake of all humanity. Click here http://goo.gl/lNdiy2 to read an article on this subject. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** MUSIC CREDITS: Song: Ambient Gourd Artist: canton Album: http://www.cantonbecker.com Song: Lunaeclipse Artist: Luna eclipse Album: Lunaeclipse.mp3 Title: My Song For January Artist: Dexter Britain Track: 3 Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 2: Year: 2012 Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com Title: Funkified_Time-OurMusicBox.mp3 Artist: OurMusicBox.com Album/source: OurMusicBox.com Copyright: OurMusicBox.com Comment: Free royalty free music distributed under the Creative Commons license. Credit must be given to OurMusicBox.com Title: Chasing Time Artist: Dexter Britain Track: 6 Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 1 Year: 2012 Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com #EndTimeSurvivors #VoicesInTheWilderness #TheDayTheEarthStoodStill
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** MUSIC CREDITS: Song: Ambient Gourd Artist: canton Album: http://www.cantonbecker.com Song: Lunaeclipse Artist: Luna eclipse Album: Lunaeclipse.mp3 Title: My Song For January Artist: Dexter Britain Track: 3 Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 2: Year: 2012 Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com Title: Funkified_Time-OurMusicBox.mp3 Artist: OurMusicBox.com Album/source: OurMusicBox.com Copyright: OurMusicBox.com Comment: Free royalty free music distributed under the Creative Commons license. Credit must be given to OurMusicBox.com Title: Chasing Time Artist: Dexter Britain Track: 6 Album/source: Creative Commons Volume. 1 Year: 2012 Comment: Visit http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com #EndTimeSurvivors #VoicesInTheWilderness #TheDayTheEarthStoodStill
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