The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 422 - Beastly Weapons
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
27 views • 2 days ago

In this video I want to take a look at the weapons that the 2 Beasts have invented to make war against mankind and in particular advanced Technologies. All systems have been weaponized against the world population and I have discussed this reality in many past videos. Maybe the most deadly weapon is False Doctrine or Philosophy which is why I warn about this the most. What we believe is what dictates our eternal destiny. On top of this are the constructed life systems that all work against us to deceive and enslave us. We can list Finance, Education, Culture, Science and Technology as the top contenders working together to destroy people. Then we have the mass poisoning of bodies and brains with toxic food, water, air and vaccines. ALL of these weapons OVERLAP and form an assault against life that we have never seen before in History. The brains, minds and bodies of billions of souls are under constant assault from these weaponized systems. Most people today are totally oblivious to this truth and will perish from lack of knowledge. We are watching people dying around us prematurely from not only the effects of the Tests and Injections that they have been subjecting themselves to over the last 6 years but also these other toxic systems working in combination with them.


The only safeguard is knowing WHAT these dangers are and making every attempt to avoid or at least reduce personal exposure to them as much as it is possible.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 434 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
