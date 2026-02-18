The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 422 - Beastly Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I want to take a look at the weapons that the 2 Beasts have invented to make war against mankind and in particular advanced Technologies. All systems have been weaponized against the world population and I have discussed this reality in many past videos. Maybe the most deadly weapon is False Doctrine or Philosophy which is why I warn about this the most. What we believe is what dictates our eternal destiny. On top of this are the constructed life systems that all work against us to deceive and enslave us. We can list Finance, Education, Culture, Science and Technology as the top contenders working together to destroy people. Then we have the mass poisoning of bodies and brains with toxic food, water, air and vaccines. ALL of these weapons OVERLAP and form an assault against life that we have never seen before in History. The brains, minds and bodies of billions of souls are under constant assault from these weaponized systems. Most people today are totally oblivious to this truth and will perish from lack of knowledge. We are watching people dying around us prematurely from not only the effects of the Tests and Injections that they have been subjecting themselves to over the last 6 years but also these other toxic systems working in combination with them.
The only safeguard is knowing WHAT these dangers are and making every attempt to avoid or at least reduce personal exposure to them as much as it is possible.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
