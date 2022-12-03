Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NY Times Ignores Elon's Twitter Files Release-- "All the news that's fit to Print" II HAHAHA!
24 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 11 hours ago |

The New York Times has completely ignored you on musk's release of the Twitter files, demonstrating malfeasance during the 2020 campaign at behest of the Democratic Party.This media Oregon claims that it is the paper of record, and is "all the news that's fit to print," and ignores the biggest political scandal of the century.

#nytimes #mediacriticism #twitterfiles #elon


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
new york timesfirst amendmentjoe bidenmediafascismdemocratic partyelon muskus politicsmedia criticismviolation of first amendmentthe media liestwitter files

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket