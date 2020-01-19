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Artificial General Intelligence is here
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67 views • January 19, 2020
Steve Favis Talks about the inherent scariness of marketing innovations while trying to not be invisible and the Artificial General Intelligence Patent breakthrough he made in 2015. Concepts, methodologies and practices are talked about and why when catering an AGI system.
podcast link:
https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-mkgyg-cf9da1
podcast link:
https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-mkgyg-cf9da1
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