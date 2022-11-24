When History Matters with Climate Alarmism - The Little Ice Age



https://rumble.com/v1wuclo-when-history-matters-with-climate-alarmism-the-little-ice-age.html







A fascinating compilation of research that is put in such a matter of fact way. So much of the nonsense put out there that we are expected to believe in is based on what he says or she says or what the computer says with no supporting hard evidence. This is such a concise summing up of all the information we have over the life of the planet that is put in an easy understandable way.





Please help to share the truth and educate people far and wide. We need to reveal the truth and expose the incorrect agenda which seems to have been adopted by the mainstream.





Original Source:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3MywHb6POg

Paul Burgess says:-

In this video I take you on a journey demonstrating how the Little Ice Age and Medieval Warm Period were worldwide. Proving the alarmists claim that they were simply regional wrong. In doing so In cover some of the latest research Associated videos:-





Layman's Guide to The Hockey Stick https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvntS...





To Then heart of the Climate Deception https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkXhx...





Science Breakthrough - Scientists prove the Sun has more influence on the climate than CO2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ag96...







=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





IPCC, are Natural Climate, Deniers