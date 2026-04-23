Slain Lebanese journalist got multiple death threats from Mossad prior to death - clip 2

Slain Lebanese journalist got multiple death threats from Mossad prior to death

The first threat came in August 2024 when the Israelis threatened to behead her, Amal Khalil herself recalled in an interview.

The Israeli goons reiterated the threat in September 2024 during the Mossad’s pager terrorist attack in Lebanon.

Two days later, they called the newspaper Amal worked at and threatened to target all of the newspaper’s staff if the journalist didn't cease her reporting on the atrocities Israel commits against Lebanon.

Amal, however, refused to bow to this pressure.

She was killed covering the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

She was killed earlier today covering the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Adding, from FlightTracker24:

Immediately, 12 deck-based F/A-18C Hornet aircraft from the 312th Fighter-Squadron of the US Marine Corps carried out a flight from the Lajes airbase in the Azores Islands towards the Middle East, accompanied by refueling aircraft KC-46A Pegasus of the US Air Force.

The US continues to build up its strike capabilities in the region as the effectiveness of negotiations with Iran becomes increasingly questionable.