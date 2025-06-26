NATO Summit - Big Military Spending Coming | Maverick News LIVE

Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker:





* NATO Summit - Special Coverage -

President Trump was the driving force today behind new NATO Spending pledges from NATO Member countries including Canada which is working toward a 5% GDP military spend.





President Trump also meets with Zelensky and says he has not ruled out sending more military aid including Patriot missiles.





Plus Israel - Iran CEASEFIRE update.





And today's other top news stories.





