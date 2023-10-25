Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Premieres Tomorrow
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
21 views
Published Wednesday

What if I told you that he was the stupidest That a prez would fail to protect his country That sometimes it is a matter of Life and Death That no one can out run the truth What if I told you he was the only true idiot That you can't heal stupidity with special sauce That the man who wouldn't shut up never had anything to say What if I told you that running your mouth was easy 45 Stories, 45 Screwups, in four Years Real Free News 45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Thursday October 26, 2023 at 9 AM realfreenews.com 45 videos to encapsulate the 45th prez of the United States of America. Watch 45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Videos at Real Free News PLUS and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #45for45 #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #fortyfiveforfortyfive #americafirst #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser #45445

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket