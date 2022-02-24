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They Are Literally Trying to Build a Stairway to Heaven...[23.02.2022]
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74 views • February 24, 2022
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_elevator
https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/sci/google-confirms-attempts-space-elevators-hoverboards.html
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/180682-google-x-admits-its-working-on-a-space-elevator-teleportation-hoverboards
https://gajitz.com/sci-fi-surprise-real-space-elevator-closer-than-you-think/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=space+elevator&;t=h_&ia=web
18,092 Views feb 23, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
84K subscribers
https://youtu.be/79UlRBzaJDo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/sci/google-confirms-attempts-space-elevators-hoverboards.html
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/180682-google-x-admits-its-working-on-a-space-elevator-teleportation-hoverboards
https://gajitz.com/sci-fi-surprise-real-space-elevator-closer-than-you-think/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=space+elevator&;t=h_&ia=web
18,092 Views feb 23, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
84K subscribers
https://youtu.be/79UlRBzaJDo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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