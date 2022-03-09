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Deep State Busted! Russia tells the US "we have found your biological weapons"
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90 views • March 09, 2022
Russian spokeswoman for the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova confirms the existence of biological weapons laboratories funded by the United States found in the Ukraine and demands accountability from the United States.
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